We’ll drop down in several different cities around the country with our reporters’ roundtable for an update on protests and the pandemic, and to see how the after effects of the political conventions are playing out across America.

Guests

LaToya Dennis, reporter at WUWM, an NPR station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (@Ldennis380)



Molly Peterson, science reporter for KQED, covering climate change, catastrophe, and risk. (@mollydacious)

Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, a NPR station in Atlanta, Georgia. (@waberosescott)

Luis Carrasco, editorial writer and member of the Houston Chronicle's Editorial Board. (@lfcarrasco)

From The Reading List

WUWM Milwaukee: "When Open Carry Turns Fatal: Kenosha Unrest Shooting Raises Questions About Wisconsin Gun Laws" — "Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is facing charges for fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, who's from Illinois, was one of several people openly carrying a weapon as protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned to unrest late Tuesday night."

Houston Chronicle: "Houston Rep. Dan Crenshaw was one of the few RNC speakers who didn’t mention Trump" — "Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw was one of the only speakers during the Republican National Convention who did not mention President Donald Trump by name, instead delivering a largely apolitical message about American heroism."

WABE Atlanta: "Atlanta Precinct Damaged, Eight Arrested In Protests Over Shooting Of Jacob Blake" — "Protests in Atlanta against the shooting of an unarmed Black man by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, turned violent Tuesday night. According to the Atlanta Police Department, protesters shot off fireworks and threw frozen water bottles and rocks near the Zone 5 precinct. One officer was injured after being sprayed with Mace and eight people were arrested."

The New York Times: "Wildfires, Pandemic, Earthquakes. What’s Next for California?" — "Every other week for the past 18 years, my wife and I have made a five-hour round-trip drive between here and Mendocino County. She has a health care practice in both places, so our rural home isn’t a retreat; nonetheless, like others who had the option, when the pandemic kicked in we opted for the country, where social distance is axiomatic and anxiety less likely."

