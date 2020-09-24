Kelita Butler runs her business on TikTok. She’s 23, lives in Fairborn, Ohio and is one of the 100 million Americans — and more than 800 million people worldwide — who use the Chinese social media app to get news, sell goods and dance.

Kelita didn’t know what TikTok would do for her cosmetics business when she made an account in May. But by the time President Trump threatened to ban the app in the U.S. this month, she couldn’t imagine life without it.

In this radio diary ... we hear from:

Kelita Butler, TikTok user and small business owner in Fairborn, Ohio.