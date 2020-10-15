The Department of Homeland Security says white nationalism is a major domestic terrorism threat. Is that, coupled with distrust in the electoral system, a recipe for political violence in November?

Mary B. McCord, legal director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and visiting professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. She previously served in the Department of Justice as the acting assistant attorney general for national security. (@GeorgetownICAP)

Devin Burghart, executive director of the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights. His group just put out a huge report on the alt-right group “People’s Rights." (@dburghart)

Eric K. Ward, executive director of the Western States Center. Editor of "Conspiracies: Real Grievances, Paranoia and Mass Movements." (@BulldogShadow)

