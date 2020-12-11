What would the Biden team need to do, in concrete terms, to help specific communities? For example – the Navajo Nation. Navajo leaders say the coronavirus is spreading virtually uncontrolled across 75 communities. And this week, the Navajo Nation expanded its current lockdown by an additional three weeks, until at least Dec. 28.

Jonathan Nez is president of the Navajo Nation. He speaks with us about the current coronavirus wave in Navajo Nation, and why it's much more dire than the first COVID outbreak this spring.

In this diary ... we hear from:

