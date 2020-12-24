In a year defined by the pandemic, protests and politics, we look back on 2020 with journalists from around the country.

Guests

Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, Atlanta's NPR station. (@waberosescott)

Stephen Henderson, host of "Detroit Today" on WDET since 2015. Executive editor of Bridge Detroit. (@SHDetroit)

Jackie Fortiér, health reporter at KPCC. (@JackieFortier)

Shane Dixon Kavanaugh, reporter for the Oregonian. (@shanedkavanaugh)

From The Reading List

NPR: "'It's So Much Worse Than Before.' Dread And Despair Haunt Nurses Inside LA's ICUs" — "The massive surge in coronavirus cases has left hospitals in Los Angeles County scrambling to handle the increasing numbers of patients showing up at their doors. Nowhere is that more evident than in hospitals' intensive care units, which are rapidly filling up with the worst COVID-19 cases."

WABE: "Looking Back At This Year In Coronavirus News" — "First, Sam Whitehead, WABE’s health reporter and host of the podcast Did You Wash Your Hands shared his reflections on how the coronavirus has shaped this year and what news to watch in 2021."

NBC News: "From Covid-19 to racial justice, how 2020's biggest issues influenced the Black vote" — "National pollster Henry Fernandez has spent the election cycle immersed in the minds of Black voters."

New York Times: "Trump Gives Clemency to More Allies, Including Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner" — "President Trump doled out clemency to a new group of loyalists on Wednesday, wiping away convictions and sentences as he aggressively employed his power to override courts, juries and prosecutors to apply his own standard of justice for his allies."

KPCC: "Eviction Threats, Lockdown And Loneliness In Nursing Homes Amid COVID-19" — "Under near constant video surveillance, she'll only talk on her cell phone when she's sure no one can overhear. She eats her meals alone and spends most of her time in her room. She feels like she's in prison, not a nursing home."

The Oregonian: "Portland leaders, acknowledging racist anti-Black policies, seek to right historic wrongs" — "Portland officials are considering pumping millions of dollars into affordable housing and economic redevelopment that could benefit families displaced from Portland’s historic Black neighborhoods."

The Oregonian: "Portland, Multnomah County race to spend millions in federal coronavirus aid to avoid paying back ‘one dime’" — "Portland and Multnomah County officials say they’re on track to spend all of the millions in federal coronavirus aid they’ve received as the end-of-year deadline looms."

NBC News: "Thousands of voters registered for the Georgia Senate races. Who benefits?" — "With early voting underway in the Georgia Senate runoffs, almost 70,000 voters have newly registered in the state, according to TargetSmart voter data analyzed by NBC News."

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Two Georgia runoff races you know about; then there’s the third one" — "Two of three races in Georgia’s runoff election have snagged national attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign spending."

Politico: "Biden to tap former Michigan Gov. Granholm to lead Energy Department" — "Granholm, who served two terms as Michigan's governor, is experienced in dealing with the auto industry."