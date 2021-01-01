Across 2020, we heard your stories: from health care workers to an unemployed mom to a journalist who was tear-gassed. We listen back to some of our favorite radio diaries.

Listen Back: On Point's Year In Radio Diaries

1. Turning A Bar Into A Grocery Store To Help Your City

Pavlos Sierros and Derek Tighe outside Pavlos' bar-turned-makeshift grocery store in New York City. (Photo Credit: Mahir)

Pavlos Sierros is the owner of Forgtmenot, a popular bar in New York City's Lower East Side. He talks about why he converted his business into a grocery store, and how New Yorkers are handling living in the center of a global pandemic.

2. Faces Of The Coronavirus Economy

A sign announces the status of a closed burger eatery in Dallas, Sept. 2, 2020. (LM Otero/AP)

Latrish Oseko lives in Newark, Delaware with her boyfriend and their 4-year-old daughter. Before the pandemic, she worked as a contractor doing data entry, while her boyfriend worked a full-time and part-time job to make ends meet. But when the pandemic hit, things quickly changed — starting with losing their jobs. "I just feel so alone in this world, and it's still not over with this virus," she says. "I'm just praying we continue to get through it."

3. Coronavirus Surge: What It Means For Health Care Workers

Clinicians care for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at El Centro Regional Medical Center in hard-hit Imperial County on July 21, 2020 in El Centro, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

For many health care workers, the current coronavirus spike means they’ve barely had a moment to step back fully from the first massive wave of cases this spring.

4. Work Meetings, Meet Video Games

A screenshot from "Red Dead Redemption 2," the video game where Nate Crowley is trying out his work meetings. (Screenshot of Red Dead Redemption 2)

With more and more people working from home due to the pandemic, Zoom meetings have become ubiquitous. And for Nate Crowley, reviews editor at Rock, Paper, Shotgun, an independent site that reports on the video game industry, they've also become kind of a drag.

So, at the suggestion of a friend, Nate Crowley recently tried something different for his team. He asked them to meet up in the server of the video game "Red Dead Redemption 2."

5. Tear-Gassed In Lafayette Square

U.S. Park Police stand watch inside Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020 as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd. Police fired tear gas outside the White House as anti-racism protesters again took to the streets to voice fury at police brutality. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

In June of 2020, Nathan Baca, an investigative reporter for Washington TV station WUSA9, was in Lafayette Square, reporting on a major protest near the White House.

That evening, President Trump walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op. Just before 7 p.m., law enforcement officers from at least three agencies cleared protesters from the area. Nathan and many other civilians were tear-gassed.

6. Georgia Early Voter Recounts Her Long Day At The Polls

Everlean Rutherford arrived at her early polling location in Cobb County, Georgia at around 10 a.m. She didn't leave until it was her turn to cast her vote — almost 10 hours later.

7. 'Where Forest Meets The Sea': The Uncertain Future Of The Tongass National Forest

Nearly 5,000 salmon spawning streams throughout the Tongass National Forest provide an abundance of food for a variety of species including bears, eagles, ravens, and people. (©Amy Gulick/amygulick.com)

The Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska is one of the largest intact temperate rainforests left in the world. Photographer Amy Gulick takes us on a walk through the forest.

8. 'On Eagle's Wings'

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President-elect Joe Biden will be the second Catholic president in U.S. history. In his first address as president-elect, he invokes his Catholic faith.

9. A New American Citizen — And A New Son

Ahmed Al-Zubaidi of Beaverton, Oregon holds his infant son, born on Nov. 3 (Photo provided by Ahmed Al-Zubaidi)

Ahmed Al-Zubaidi joined us back in late September. Since joining us, Ahmed has kept a close eye on the presidential election — and welcomed a new son on Election Day.