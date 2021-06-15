President Biden wants to increase the capital gains tax. Former IRS commissioners Charles Rossotti and Fred Goldberg say the administration should go after tax cheats instead. They've got a plan to fix the tax gap, and we'll hear it.

Charles Rossotti, former IRS commissioner under Bill Clinton and George W. Bush between 1997 and 2002.

Fred Goldberg, former IRS commissioner under President George H.W. Bush between 1989 and 1992.

Tom Bishop, former IRS Criminal Investigations special agent who spent over 25 years at the department.

