The CDC now says if you’ve had a COVID vaccine, the choice is yours to wear a mask. Science writer Ed Yong says that’s bad public health PR. We'll hear why he thinks the message to the nation must be: saving other people’s lives is a shared responsibility.

Guest

Ed Yong, science writer at The Atlantic. Author of "I Contain Multitudes." He recently won the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for his coverage of the pandemic. (@edyong209)

Joseph Allen, assistant professor and director of the Healthy Buildings program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. (@j_g_allen)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "The Fundamental Question of the Pandemic Is Shifting" — "During a pandemic, no one’s health is fully in their own hands. No field should understand that more deeply than public health, a discipline distinct from medicine. Whereas doctors and nurses treat sick individuals in front of them, public-health practitioners work to prevent sickness in entire populations."

Washington Post: "Opinion: The CDC’s critics are wrong. The agency was right to relax indoor masking." — "Before the coronavirus vaccines arrived, we had few options to help slow the spread of this virus. Masks provided one of the simplest means to help slow the spread and protect yourself and others."

New York Times: "Many Parts of the U.S. Needed Persuading to Get Vaccinated. Not South Texas." — "Gabby Garcia did not expect to feel like crying when she sat down for her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. But as the long needle pierced her skin, she thought back to the agonizing outbreak in her family that killed her sister, hospitalized her brother and also left her ill for days."

Axios: "Fauci says people are "misinterpreting" the new CDC mask guidance" — "Dr. Anthony Fauci told me for an Axios virtual event airing later today that many Americans are 'misinterpreting' the CDC's new mask guidance, which lets vaccinated individuals forego masks indoors."