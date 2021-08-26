On today's program, we spoke about the struggles of the emergency rental assistance programs. According to the Treasury Department's latest data, only 11% of the $46.5 billion in federal aid has been distributed to applicants so far.

Charmayne Hunter-Spencer, a licensed substance abuse counselor from Atascocita, Texas is one of those applicants. She lives in a three bedroom home with two college aged sons. Below, she shares her story:

My father passed away last year, August 28th. And I was terminated in the middle of September. My husband left in October. My father's birthday was October 18th, and then right after his birthday, I tested positive for COVID.

I depleted my savings, you know, just trying to hold on to the very last income that I had saved from working. And just trying to make sure the rent was paid.

By February, Charmayne was among the millions of other Americans who were behind on their rent. And that same month, she turned to emergency rental assistance programs for help. Charmayne told us when she applied for rental assistance with the county-based Houston-Harris Help, the application process went seamlessly. It hadn't:

About three months later, and I remember calling Harris Help and I never heard from anyone, as far as the agency was concerned with following up with me.

I couldn't speak with anyone. That was extremely depressing. Finally, when I did speak with someone, I had to push it a number stating as if I already had been approved for someone to come on the phone. And the young lady answered the line and she took my information and she said, Well, ma'am, I apologize. But your case has not even been worked on.