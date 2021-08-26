When Charmayne Hunter-Spencer applied for rental assistance in Texas, it was an easy process.

“The issue that I ran into was three months later," she says. "I didn’t hear from anyone as far as the agency was concerned with following up with me.”

No follow up … and no check.

About $47 billion in federal aid has been sent to states and cities for rental assistance.

But almost 89% of that has not been distributed. So why is all that money still sitting with cities and states?

"When there isn’t really explicit guidance or a place for people to go to ask very specific questions about their programs, communities tend to become quite risk averse," housing expert Ann Oliva says. "And they will default to the most difficult or the most documented processes.”

Today, On Point: Where's the rental assistance? Inside why distribution is lagging.

Guests

Ann Oliva, vice president for housing policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. (@annymoliva)

Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA).

Also Featured

Charmayne Hunter-Spencer, licensed substance abuse counselor from Atascocita, Texas.

Cathy Garcia, community organizer with Chainbreaker Collective in Santa Fe, New Mexico.