On Point

Advertisement

Mayoral races across the country: A look at who will lead America's cities47:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 04, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: People visit a voting site at a YMCA on Election Day, November 02, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Over 30,000 New Yorkers have already cast their ballots in early voting for a series of races including the race for mayor in which Democrat Eric Adams is running against Republican and Curtis Sliwa. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: People visit a voting site at a YMCA on Election Day, November 02, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Over 30,000 New Yorkers have already cast their ballots in early voting for a series of races including the race for mayor in which Democrat Eric Adams is running against Republican and Curtis Sliwa. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Mayoral elections across the country this week. We'll take a look at who will next lead America's cities, and the impact those mayoral races may have on national politics.

Guests

Anthony Brooks, senior political correspondent at WBUR. (@anthonygbrooks)

Jon Collins, senior reporter on race, class and communities at Minnesota Public Radio. (@JonSCollins)

David Hyde, reporter at KUOW, an NPR station in Seattle. (@hyded)

Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, a NPR station in Atlanta, Georgia. (@waberosescott)

Dave Debo, news director at WBFO, an NPR station in Buffalo. (@Debonews)

Also Featured

Stephen Henderson, host of "Detroit Today" on WDET since 2015. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked for the Detroit Free Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune. (@SHDetroit)

Luis Hernandez, host of "Sundial" on WLRN. (@WLRNSundial)

Marisa Demarco, editor-in-chief of SourceNM, a non-profit news organization in Albuquerque. (Marisa Demarco)

From The Reading List

WBUR: "Michelle Wu elected as Boston's first woman mayor in historic victory" — "Michelle Wu, the 36-year-old daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, made history Tuesday night, defeating fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman and the first Asian American elected mayor of Boston. For nearly 200 years, Boston has elected only white men to the top office."

MPR News: "Frey wins second term as Minneapolis mayor" — "Although he didn’t get enough first-choice votes to win outright, Mayor Jacob Frey prevailed in further vote counting in the city’s ranked choice system to win reelection."

This program aired on November 4, 2021.

Related:

Jess Yarmosky Freelance Producer, On Point
Jess Yarmosky is a freelance producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement