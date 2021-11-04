Mayoral elections across the country this week. We'll take a look at who will next lead America's cities, and the impact those mayoral races may have on national politics.

Guests

Anthony Brooks, senior political correspondent at WBUR. (@anthonygbrooks)

Jon Collins, senior reporter on race, class and communities at Minnesota Public Radio. (@JonSCollins)

David Hyde, reporter at KUOW, an NPR station in Seattle. (@hyded)

Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, a NPR station in Atlanta, Georgia. (@waberosescott)

Dave Debo, news director at WBFO, an NPR station in Buffalo. (@Debonews)

Also Featured

Stephen Henderson, host of "Detroit Today" on WDET since 2015. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked for the Detroit Free Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune. (@SHDetroit)

Luis Hernandez, host of "Sundial" on WLRN. (@WLRNSundial)

Marisa Demarco, editor-in-chief of SourceNM, a non-profit news organization in Albuquerque. (Marisa Demarco)

From The Reading List

WBUR: "Michelle Wu elected as Boston's first woman mayor in historic victory" — "Michelle Wu, the 36-year-old daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, made history Tuesday night, defeating fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman and the first Asian American elected mayor of Boston. For nearly 200 years, Boston has elected only white men to the top office."

MPR News: "Frey wins second term as Minneapolis mayor" — "Although he didn’t get enough first-choice votes to win outright, Mayor Jacob Frey prevailed in further vote counting in the city’s ranked choice system to win reelection."