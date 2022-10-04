On Point
On Point
Voter Roundtable

Voter roundtable: Conservative voters on what's motivating them to vote in the midterms46:55
October 04, 2022
Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (Charles Krupa/AP)
Republicans have a chance to take back the U.S. House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.

According to a recent poll, eight in 10 Americans rate the economy as "only fair" or "poor," and more than two-thirds say the economy is getting worse, not better.

Today, On Point: We sit down with conservative voters in three key states to hear what’s on their minds and motivating them to vote.

Guests

Bill Poole, works in sales for local radio group.

Michael Logue, corporal who served in Iraq with the 3rd Battalion 25th Marines. Trustee for Union Township in Clermont County, Ohio.

Lupe Harpster, owner of a Tex-Mex restaurant in Erie, Michigan.

This program aired on October 4, 2022.

