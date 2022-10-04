Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Republicans have a chance to take back the U.S. House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.

According to a recent poll, eight in 10 Americans rate the economy as "only fair" or "poor," and more than two-thirds say the economy is getting worse, not better.

Today, On Point: We sit down with conservative voters in three key states to hear what’s on their minds and motivating them to vote.

Guests

Bill Poole, works in sales for local radio group.

Michael Logue, corporal who served in Iraq with the 3rd Battalion 25th Marines. Trustee for Union Township in Clermont County, Ohio.

Lupe Harpster, owner of a Tex-Mex restaurant in Erie, Michigan.