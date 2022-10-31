Advertisement
What we know about the midterm elections, from Colorado to NevadaPlay
With the midterm elections just 8 days away, candidates are making their final pitches:
From Nevada, to Michigan to Colorado.
Today, On Point: A look at three states and what they’re telling us about the mood of the country.
Guests
Natasha Korecki, senior national political reporter for NBC News. (@natashakorecki)
Jon Ralston, founder and editor of The Nevada Independent. (@RalstonReports)
Bente Birkeland, reporter at Colorado Public Radio and co-host of the politics podcast Purplish. (@BenteBirkeland)
Chad Livengood, politics editor at The Detroit News. (@ChadLivengood)
This program aired on October 31, 2022.