With the midterm elections just 8 days away, candidates are making their final pitches:

From Nevada, to Michigan to Colorado.

Today, On Point: A look at three states and what they’re telling us about the mood of the country.

Guests

Natasha Korecki, senior national political reporter for NBC News. (@natashakorecki)

Jon Ralston, founder and editor of The Nevada Independent. (@RalstonReports)

Bente Birkeland, reporter at Colorado Public Radio and co-host of the politics podcast Purplish. (@BenteBirkeland)

Chad Livengood, politics editor at The Detroit News. (@ChadLivengood)