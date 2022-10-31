On Point
What we know about the midterm elections, from Colorado to Nevada47:21
October 31, 2022
A voting sign at East Boston High School polling station. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
With the midterm elections just 8 days away, candidates are making their final pitches:

From Nevada, to Michigan to Colorado.

Today, On Point: A look at three states and what they’re telling us about the mood of the country.

Guests

Natasha Korecki, senior national political reporter for NBC News. (@natashakorecki)

Jon Ralston, founder and editor of The Nevada Independent. (@RalstonReports)

Bente Birkeland, reporter at Colorado Public Radio and co-host of the politics podcast Purplish. (@BenteBirkeland)

Chad Livengood, politics editor at The Detroit News. (@ChadLivengood)

This program aired on October 31, 2022.

Paige Sutherland Twitter Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

