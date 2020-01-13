Radio Boston
Marking 10 Years Since A Major Earthquake Devastated Haiti04:45Play
We mark the 10th anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Haiti and the way the community mobilized to help people affected. We also check in on a family who moved to Brockton after the earthquake.
This segment aired on January 13, 2020.
Tiziana Dearing Host, Radio Boston
Tiziana Dearing is the host of Radio Boston.
Zoë Mitchell Producer and Studio Director
Zoë Mitchell is a Radio Boston producer and studio director.
