Nat Hentoff was a jazz critic, but he was also a newspaper columnist, a free speech advocate, and a champion of the constitution.
And before all that he was a Bostonian. Nat Hentoff died Saturday in New York at the age of 91. He was born to a Jewish family in Roxbury. His mother was head cashier at Filene's Department Store. His father was a traveling salesman. And young Nat was a reader — he says that's how he became a writer.
