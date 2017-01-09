close

Remebering Jazz Critic And Roxbury Native Nat Hentoff04:40

January 09, 2017
By Lisa Mullins
Nat Hentoff was a jazz critic, but he was also a newspaper columnist, a free speech advocate, and a champion of the constitution.

And before all that he was a Bostonian. Nat Hentoff died Saturday in New York at the age of 91. He was born to a Jewish family in Roxbury. His mother was head cashier at Filene's Department Store. His father was a traveling salesman. And young Nat was a reader — he says that's how he became a writer.

