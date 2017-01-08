Emerson's Colonial Theatre Will Reopen, Powered By British Production Company

Emerson College's Colonial Theatre will soon be run by a London-based theater production group.

The Ambassador Theatre Group is taking on a 40-year lease to operate Boston's historic Colonial, according to Carole McFall, Emerson's associate vice president for communications. She says the agreement should be finalized by the end of February.

The international theater production company owns two Broadway houses and operates six other theaters in the United States — in addition to 36 in the United Kingdom.

Programming by Ambassador Theatre Group should prove new competition for existing commercial promoters like Broadway In Boston, which had operated the Colonial for a decade. Most recently the venue was operated by Citi Performing Arts Center.

The fate of the Colonial has been unclear since it closed in 2015 after a run by the touring company of “Book of Mormon." Emerson has spurred the rejuvenation of Boston’s Theater District with work by its producing and presenting arm, ArtsEmerson, and renovations to the Paramount Center and the Cutler Majestic Theatre. But it also raised concerns as it publicly mused about the uncertain future of the venue. Architectural plans publicized by The Boston Globe called for portions of the property to be converted to a dining hall.

The Colonial, which opened in 1900 with a seating capacity of 1,700, was a longtime host for the out-of-town tryouts of Broadway-bound shows. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III famously taught their cast the new title song for the musical that would be called “Oklahoma!” in the lobby. Later, it was a favorite venue of Stephen Sondheim. More recently it’s been a site for touring productions.

A consortium of local producers and presenters, including Boston Lyric Opera, Celebrity Series, Broadway In Boston and Live Nation, had submitted a proposal for joint use of the Colonial. Boston Lyric Opera, on the hunt for a permanent home since leaving the Shubert Theatre after last season, also submitted a separate proposal for its own use of the space.

Boston Lyric Opera is hopeful this new arrangement will still allow for opportunities to stage its own productions in the venue.

"Emerson and [Ambassador Theatre Group] apparently kept venue needs of local non-profit producers like BLO as part of the conversation," BLO spokesperson John Michael Kennedy says.