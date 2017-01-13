Art Of Resistance: A Guide To Counter-Inaugural Art Events Around Boston

In the wake of the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, liberal artists, writers and performers around Boston, worried about what this means for the country, are creating political art with new urgency. Below is a guide to upcoming events.

Jan. 13:

“Wee Walk The Walk: Sign-Making Workshop for Boston Women's March.” In support of the Jan. 21 rally at Boston Common, Wee The People and ResistArts host this sign-making event for kids and parents. Including readings of picture books “to inspire our calls to action.” The event is also a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood. From 4 to 6 p.m. at the Eliot School in Jamaica Plain, Boston. Free.

“Body Politic.” A group exhibition of artists who “deploy wearable objects to resist social power structures.” At Open gallery in Boston. Opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Exhibition continues through Feb. 24. Free.

Jan. 14:

“Pinning Our Hopes.” Monologues, poems and excerpts from plays. “A night of inspiration and action around the issues of social justice and citizenship raised in the 2016 election.” At 4 and 8 p.m. at Boston’s Calderwood Pavilion. Free.

Jan. 15:

“Inauguration Therapy Booth.” Somerville artist Julie Ann Otis welcomes “anyone with inauguration issues to come talk it out.” From 1 to 5 p.m. inside the Boston Public Library at Copley Square, near the Johnson Entrance on Boylston Street. Either in the Map Room Cafe or the News Café.

“Greater Boston Writers Resist.” More than two dozen writers, students and civic leaders will read classic texts by the likes of James Baldwin as well as original works “to voice our concerns and reaffirm our commonly held values.” At 1:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square. Free.

“Writers Resist: Don’t Tread On Us.” Gloucester Writers Center, Eastern Point Lit House and the Rocky Neck Cultural Center host readings “from literature that focuses on the importance of freedom of speech and expression in a functioning democracy.” At 1:30 p.m. at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, Gloucester. Free.

“Writers Resist.” Reading at 2 p.m. at Boston Sculptors Gallery, Boston. Free.

Jan. 17:

“Social Emergency Response Center Planning Meeting.” Organized by Boston’s Design Studio for Social Intervention. “The horrifying Trump win underscores the reality that we are all living in a state of social emergency,” they write. “Join us in re-imagining response centers to take on the real and pressing social emergency that we are facing today.” At 5:30 p.m. at Dorchester Arts Collaborative, Boston. Additional meetings from Jan. 27 to 29 and Feb. 3 to 5. Free.

Jan. 19:

“The Ghostlight Project.” ArtsEmerson and HowlRound join more than 100 theater companies across the United States to pledge “to create inclusive spaces by lighting up the night. Attendees are encouraged to bring any kind of electric light source, please no open flame.” Includes reading selections from the United States Constitution, reflection and discussion. At 5:30 p.m. at ArtsEmerson’s Cutler Majestic Theatre, Boston. Free.

“The Ghostlight Project.” Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, Boston University School of Theatre and the BU Arts Initiative join in a nationwide event, in which people gather outside theaters “creating ‘light’ for challenging times ahead. Inspired by the tradition of leaving a ‘ghost light’ on in a darkened theater, artists and communities will make or renew a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone.” At 5:30 p.m. at Boston University Arts Initiative, Boston. Free.

“Together We Rise: A Counter-Inaugural Celebration of Resistance.” Begins with a 7 p.m. procession from Mary Hannon Park to the Strand Theatre in Boston. There they will present a “mobilization fair” of activist groups, an art exhibit, and an 8 p.m. performance of music, poetry, comedy and testimonials. $10.

Ukulele Flash Mob for those “heartsick by the election.” Performs the song “The Hanging Tree” from the ‘The Hunger Games” movie. At 7:30 p.m. inside Boston’s South Station. Free.

“Incident at Vichy.” Praxis Stage, performs Arthur Miller’s 1964 play about the Nazi occupation of France during World War II. Organizers say it addresses “portents of fascism [that Trump] and his movement embody.” At 8 p.m. at Inner Sanctum in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. Additional performances on Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26. $10.

Jan. 20:

“Re_Volt_ing: An Art Show in Protest.” Group art exhibition from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Distillery Gallery in South Boston. Free.

Jan. 21:

“Transition of Power: 2017.” A group art exhibition “dedicated to artistic voices in response to the current state of American politics. … As a new president ascends to the highest office in the land, millions of Americans remain shocked by the results of the November 2016 election, and fearful of changes to come.” Opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at 13 Forest Gallery, Arlington. Exhibit continues through March 11.

“The People’s Inauguration Concert.” Global Citizens’ Initiative hosts a night of music promoting “multi-cultural values that America stands for” as “a celebration of the spirit of resistance to the new administration's proposed political agenda.” At 7 p.m. at the Somerville Armory. $15.