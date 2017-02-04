Actor Ryan Reynolds Receives Harvard's Hasty Pudding Award

Ryan Reynolds resisted when told to make fun of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while being honored on the Super Bowl-bound team's home turf.

The "Deadpool" actor was roasted Friday night by members of Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals after being named the group's 2017 Man of the Year.

People magazine says Reynolds hesitated when told he had to make fun of to make fun of Brady, responding, "You know we're in Boston, right?"

But he caved, making a slight poke at Brady's friendship with President Donald Trump. According to People he said, "Tom, I'm afraid your voting skills are as bad as..." before trailing off.

The nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization annually presents the award to performers who've made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

Here's some photos of Reynolds receiving the Hasty Pudding award:

Actor Ryan Reynolds smiles as he listens to a performer during a roast by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Actor Ryan Reynolds performs squats with an actor on his back during the Hasty Pudding roast. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Reynolds holds a green lantern during the roast. Reynolds starred in the "Green Lantern" movie in 2011. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Actor Ryan Reynolds holds up a pudding pot trophy. (Charles Krupa/AP)