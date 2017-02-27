Initial Takeaways From The 2017 Academy Awards

The ARTery team of film critics first take on what went down at the 89th annual Academy Awards Sunday night.

Best Picture Plot Twist

No doubt the story of the 89th annual Academy Awards is perhaps the biggest plot twist in Oscar history. Just as I was just resigning myself to the inevitable news that "La La Land" had won Best Picture (not my favorite), it was discovered that "Moonlight" (my favorite film of the year) had actually won! Justice has been done. The right picture won. Now, who will be fired for handing Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope? On the 50th anniversary of their film together "Bonnie and Clyde," these two found themselves unwittingly at the helm of the biggest Oscar heist in Academy Award history.

— Joyce Kulhawik

Kimmel (Mostly) Comes Out Unscathed

Nobody ever talks about what a good job the Oscar host did. It’s such a lose-lose proposition I’m honestly shocked anyone takes the gig in the first place. Jimmy Kimmel came out strong, pounding on Donald Trump as if preparing us for an evening of political speeches that never quite materialized. But even the worst hosts know well enough to disappear for long stretches of the show. Kimmel never went away, repeating that dumb gag with the food falling from the ceiling twice more than it deserved, and eventually grinding the show to a halt with a diverted Hollywood tour bus prank that felt longer than the 467-minute Best Documentary winner, “O.J.: Made In America.”

That stunt was one of many bits in which Kimmel goofed on foreign-sounding names. It was a weird, ad-lib quirk that kept coming up, almost Tourette’s-like regarding Mahershala Ali. (“Patrick, now that’s a name.” Such a strange and ugly little slip on an evening that claimed to celebrate diversity.) Holding up young Sunny Pawar as a prop while “The Lion King” theme played was exactly the kind of icky joke that gets OK'd when there are only white writers in the room. A good part of Kimmel’s appeal has always been his sort of smarmy, Playboy club entitlement, which was probably a bad call for this batch of nominees. His beef with Matt Damon will never not be funny, though.

— Sean Burns

A Presence In Absentia

"The Salesman" won Best Foreign Language film, but writer-director Asghar Farhadi did not attend in protest of President Trump’s travel ban. Before the ceremony he and fellow nominees signed a statement denouncing the rise of nationalism and fanaticism in the United States and promised to dedicate the award, no matter who wins, to those who “who uphold freedom of expression and human dignity.” Farhadi is Iran’s nominee, and his public outcry may have influenced his win.

— Erin Trahan

'O.J.' Takes Documentary Win

“I am Not Your Negro” and “Fire At Sea” were two of my favorite films from 2016. While I certainly admire “OJ: Made In America” it was not my pick for best documentary feature. That’s because however monumental it was in its eight hours for ESPN, and while a game-changer in comparison to usual fare documentary, I’ll admit I was romanced earlier in the year by the fictional “The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story.” It had my wheels turning and returning to the Simpson trial in a way that I’ll confess influenced how I later saw Ezra Edelman’s now Oscar-winning documentary. The issues didn’t feel new to me. That said, the win may push the form into longer, more investigative, and episodic realms. Away from the movies and into that cutting edge world we’re still calling television.

— Erin Trahan

Sour For The Score That Succeeded

Samuel L. Jackson was responsible for one of Oscar’s most indelible moments way back in 1995, when he lost the Best Supporting Actor for his instantly iconic role in “Pulp Fiction” and instead of graciously putting on a fake smile and clapping along for the camera like the other nominees, he uttered a hilariously lip-readable obscenity. Jackson’s notoriously poor poker face made him a bizarre choice to present the award for Best Original Score, which everybody already knew months ago was going to “La La Land ” — a movie Jackson proudly and vociferously loathes.

The actor could barely conceal his contempt when presenting the award to composer Justin Hurwitz and you could catch him rolling his eyes during some of “La La Land’s” victories, which I think is telling in this year of slightly obnoxious self-congratulatory back-patting by the Academy for remembering that African-Americans exist. As the film’s lone black character (played by John Legend) is depicted as an Uncle Tom, selling out sacred jazz music by shucking and jiving for the crowds, Ryan Gosling’s noble white knight remains the stubborn, standard-bearer for a largely African-American art form. The fact that Legend has exponentially more musical talent than either of “La La Land’s” pale leads adds insult to injury. But it does make this Oscar night’s surprise ending even sweeter.

— Sean Burns