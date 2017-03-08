closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Radio Boston
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

The ARTery The ARTery

Support the news

State Street Installs 'Fearless Girl' Statue To Stare Down Wall Street's Iconic Bull

March 08, 2017
By WBUR News & Wire Services
Share
The "Fearless Girl" statue faces Wall Street's charging bull statue in New York City. (Mark Lennihan/AP)closemore
The "Fearless Girl" statue faces Wall Street's charging bull statue in New York City. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Starring Wall Street's famous statue of a charging bull in the eye is now a figure of a young girl, standing firm with her arms on her hips.

Ahead of International Women's Day, a branch of the Boston-based State Street Corporation installed the statue in the heart of New York City's financial district.

The investment firm said in a statement the statue offers a "new symbol of women in leadership" and highlights efforts to get more women on corporate boards.

The work by artist Kristen Visbal is called "Fearless Girl." The girl appears to be staring down the bull. Her head is held high. Her hands are firmly planted on her waist. Her pony-tail looks as if it's in motion.

A plaque at her feet says: "Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference." (SHE is what State Street has been called their efforts to advance women to leadership roles.)

On Wednesday, women in New York posed with the statue and dressed her up with knit pink "pussyhats" and red scarves.

A crowd gathers around a statue of a fearless girl in New York City. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
A crowd gathers around a statue of a fearless girl in New York City. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
A woman strikes a pose with the "Fearless Girl" statue on Wednesday, International Women's Day. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
A woman strikes a pose with the "Fearless Girl" statue on Wednesday, International Women's Day. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
People flock to the new statue on Wall Street to take photos. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
People flock to the new statue on Wall Street to take photos. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
A woman places a red scarf on the statue. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
A woman places a red scarf on the statue. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More The ARTery or Explore Audio.