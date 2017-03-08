State Street Installs 'Fearless Girl' Statue To Stare Down Wall Street's Iconic Bull

Starring Wall Street's famous statue of a charging bull in the eye is now a figure of a young girl, standing firm with her arms on her hips.

Ahead of International Women's Day, a branch of the Boston-based State Street Corporation installed the statue in the heart of New York City's financial district.

The investment firm said in a statement the statue offers a "new symbol of women in leadership" and highlights efforts to get more women on corporate boards.

The work by artist Kristen Visbal is called "Fearless Girl." The girl appears to be staring down the bull. Her head is held high. Her hands are firmly planted on her waist. Her pony-tail looks as if it's in motion.

A plaque at her feet says: "Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference." (SHE is what State Street has been called their efforts to advance women to leadership roles.)

On Wednesday, women in New York posed with the statue and dressed her up with knit pink "pussyhats" and red scarves.

A crowd gathers around a statue of a fearless girl in New York City. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

A woman strikes a pose with the "Fearless Girl" statue on Wednesday, International Women's Day. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

People flock to the new statue on Wall Street to take photos. (Mark Lennihan/AP)