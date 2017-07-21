'Skeleton Architecture' Will Perform A Dance At The ICA They've Never Rehearsed

Sometimes, less is more. With Skeleton Architecture -- a multi-generational, interdisciplinary dance collective — sometimes less structure and fewer rules make room for magic.

The new dance collective, hailing from New York, is in Boston for a week-long residency at the Institute of Contemporary Art. The group of black women and gender non-conforming dancers got its start this past October when writer Eva Yaa Asantewaa organized a performance focused on the rituals of healing — a two hour show that was entirely improvised.

"I selected people I knew and people I didn't know so well," she says. "So, I threw in this possibility of chance." The gamble paid off and the performance at Danspace Project earned them a Bessie Award nomination.

Skeleton Architecture performing at Danspace last year. (Courtesy Ian Douglas)

That improvisational, collaborative process is what the collective is working on with a group of black artists from Boston during their residency here. It will culminate in an informal performance titled "the future of our worlds" with 13 Boston artists and 8 members of the collective on Sunday, July 23.

Over the course of the week, Skeleton Architecture members have been spending time getting to know the local artists and their work.

"We want to get to know [the Boston artists] as movers and as people," says Davalois Fearon, a member of the ensemble and the founder of Fearon Dance. "The workshops we’re doing leading up to the performance are exploratory workshops where we share — sharing of ourselves and sharing of our practices with each other so that we can kind of, possibly, explore ideas of being and moving as a collective as opposed to a dance company."