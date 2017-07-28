The ARTery
Shakespeare Worth Seeing From Boston Common To The Berkshires This Summer04:16Play
Every year, at about this time, William Shakespeare makes his presence felt at both ends of the state. The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company takes over Boston Common, this year with "Romeo and Juliet." Out in Lenox, Shakespeare & Company is staging the rarely performed "Cymbeline."
The ARTery's editor and critic-at-large Ed Siegel joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the two plays.
This segment aired on July 28, 2017.
