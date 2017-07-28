Support the news

Review

Shakespeare Worth Seeing From Boston Common To The Berkshires This Summer04:16Download

Play
July 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The cast of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's "Romeo and Juliet" on Boston Common. (Courtesy Evgenia Eliseeva/Commonwealth Shakespeare Company)MoreCloseclosemore
The cast of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's "Romeo and Juliet" on Boston Common. (Courtesy Evgenia Eliseeva/Commonwealth Shakespeare Company)

Every year, at about this time, William Shakespeare makes his presence felt at both ends of the state. The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company takes over Boston Common, this year with "Romeo and Juliet." Out in Lenox, Shakespeare & Company is staging the rarely performed "Cymbeline."

The ARTery's editor and critic-at-large Ed Siegel joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the two plays.

This segment aired on July 28, 2017.

Related:

Ed Siegel Twitter ARTery Editor, Critic-At-Large
Ed Siegel is the editor and critic at large of The ARTery.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from The ARTery

Support the news

ARTery funding is provided by the Barr Foundation to inspire creativity.