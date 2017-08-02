The ARTery
This Adaptation Turns Chekhov's 'Three Sisters' Into Millennials
OMG, WTF and “dope” are not usually words you'd hear in a play by Anton Chekhov. But modern slang, expletives and blue humor fill a re-imagining of the Russian playwright’s classic, “Three Sisters.”
The update has a new title: “Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow” and it’s premiering at the Williamstown Theater Festival.
