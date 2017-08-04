Support the news

Remembering Randy Green And His Silver Leaf Gospel Singers07:39Download

Play
August 04, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Top row, from left: Jeffrey Thornton, James Bray, Horace Bowdon and George King. Bottom row, from left: Melvin Francisco and Randy Green (Courtesy)MoreCloseclosemore
Top row, from left: Jeffrey Thornton, James Bray, Horace Bowdon and George King. Bottom row, from left: Melvin Francisco and Randy Green (Courtesy)

The Silver Leaf Gospel Singers are one of the oldest gospel groups in the country. Randy Green, who founded the group in 1945, passed away last week at 95. He left a remarkable legacy.

This segment aired on August 4, 2017.

Amelia Mason Twitter Music Reporter/Critic, The ARTery
Amelia Mason is a music critic and reporter for WBUR’s The ARTery, where she covers everything from indie rock to avant-garde to the inner workings of the Boston music scene.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from The ARTery

Support the news

ARTery funding is provided by the Barr Foundation to inspire creativity.