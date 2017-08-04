The ARTery
The Silver Leaf Gospel Singers are one of the oldest gospel groups in the country. Randy Green, who founded the group in 1945, passed away last week at 95. He left a remarkable legacy.
This segment aired on August 4, 2017.
Amelia Mason Music Reporter/Critic, The ARTery
Amelia Mason is a music critic and reporter for WBUR’s The ARTery, where she covers everything from indie rock to avant-garde to the inner workings of the Boston music scene.
