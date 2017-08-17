Support the news

August 17, 2017
Boston lawyer Tom Herman was a kid when the U.S. was going to war in Vietnam. He remembers being at summer camp, arguing with the camp's director: He said it was right.

Fast forward about a decade. Herman was in college protesting the war.

Fast forward a few decades later, and Herman decided to explore that change of heart he and so many Americans had about Vietnam. So he made a documentary, "Dateline- Saigon." He joined All Things Considered to discuss.

This segment aired on August 17, 2017.

