At The BSO, 100 Years Of The Joy Of Bernstein — And A Mere 87 Of Sondheim Everywhere Else

Is it Leonard Bernstein’s centennial or Stephen Sondheim’s? You might think it was Sondheim’s given all the activity around his work in Boston and the Berkshires this year — a great “Company” at Barrington Stage over the summer followed by acclaimed productions of “Gypsy” at the Lyric Stage and “Merrily We Roll Along” at the Huntington. Early next year, there’s the Boston premiere of Sondheim’s “Road Show,” his latest (1999) back at the Lyric. Imagine the Sondheim centennial, 13 years from now.

Even Maria Friedman, in her enjoyably insightful one-night show at the Huntington, “Lenny & Steve: The Music of Bernstein & Sondheim,” said that she had originally wanted to do an all-Sondheim revue, but was talked into adding Bernstein by music director/pianist Jason Carr, in part because Sondheim’s collaboration as lyricist on “West Side Story” would be part of the program.

All good. I’m as taken with Sondheim’s genius, particularly as a lyricist, as the next theater-goer and, when it comes to musical theater, Bernstein bowed out of the genre in favor of a wider embrace of classical music, which you can embrace yourself with a couple of comprehensive boxed sets from his principal recording partners, Sony and Deutsche Grammophon.

Still, this is Lenny’s year and it was great to see him have the stage to himself as the Boston Symphony Orchestra began its season Friday night with an all-Bernstein program. If Sondheim had the greater influence on musical theater Bernstein had the greater influence on music as you could see with the through-line from musicals (“A Little Bit in Love”) to light classics (“Divertimento for Orchestra”) and on to the heavier stuff (“Halil”). (There's more Bernstein to come later in the season.)

Frederica von Stade, Julia Bullock and Andris Nelsons with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an all-Bernstein program. (Courtesy of Michael Blanchard)

Opening night emcee Frederica von Stade, who in her heyday was the best classical interpreter of Bernstein around, reiterated the Bernstein-Boston-BSO connection. He was born in Lawrence, went to Boston Latin School and Harvard, frequented the Pops and the BSO growing up, and was part of Serge Koussevitzky’s first conducting class at Tanglewood, where Bernstein would return almost every year until giving his final concert there in 1990.

It’s understandable that neither von Stade nor the program notes mention that Bernstein was also Koussevitzky’s choice to succeed him, but the BSO went with the French conductor Charles Munch. While the choice doesn’t say good things about the BSO in the late ‘40s, perhaps it’s just as well. Had Bernstein become the BSO conductor chances are that the two great musicals “Candide” and “West Side Story” would never have been written.

It’s equally improbable that Bernstein would have been happy with the provincialism of Boston Brahminism — Boston in general, for that matter back in the ‘50s. His love of living large shouted out for the big-circus joyfulness of “New York, New York.” As Maria Friedman said, both Bernstein and Sondheim were “quintessential New Yorkers.”

The BSO is a different kettle of conductors now, led by Andris Nelsons. Watching him conduct Bernstein’s “Divertimento for Orchestra” and "Symphonic Dances From ‘West Side Story’ " underline how indebted he is to Bernstein’s emotiveness on the podium, for better in my opinion, for worse in the judgment of others. (Many hated the Lenny Leaps and other forms of stylistic swashbuckling. I couldn’t get enough of them.) Christa Ludwig said there was no joy in music for Germans and Austrians — until Lenny started conducting the Vienna Philharmonic.

Leonard Bernstein conducts Clamma Dale in "Songfest" in Germany in 1978. (AP)

Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in "Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' " in its first concert of the 2017-'18 season. (Courtesy of Michael Blanchard)

More important, Nelsons and the BSO brought a stunning sense of commitment to Bernstein’s music. When Bernstein conducted the BSO, it seemed as if the players all leaned forward a little more, trying to match the passion from the podium. I’m not sure I’ve heard anyone conduct “Divertimento” and “Symphonic Dances” with the dynamism that Nelsons brought to Friday night’s concert.

It’s a shame that no one has been able to pick up where Bernstein left off as an educator. His legendary lectures on “Young People’s Concerts” and “Omnibus,” as well as his “The Norton Lectures” set a standard that no one has come close to. Part of the reason for that is the fact that classical music doesn’t have the standing that it did in ‘50s and ‘60s America and part of it is that there were so few choices on television back then. Bernstein had a semi-captive audience. Still, attempts by Michael Tilson Thomas and Wynton Marsalis to teach music in a creative way on TV more recently don’t have nearly the same pop.

But back to musical theater and Bernstein and Sondheim, whose collaboration on “West Side Story” might never be matched, with Bernstein’s multicultural melodies and jazzy rhythms backed by Sondheim’s awe-inspiring rhymes and lovely lyricism.

The difference between the two men centers on collaboration. Sondheim never really wanted to work with a composer; he wanted to write both lyrics and music. But it was impossible to turn down “West Side Story” and he also agreed to do “Gypsy” with Jule Styne. Sondheim became Sondheim when he wrote both lyrics and music, matching those superb rhymes to equally creative offbeat syncopations.

Listen to the time changes in the Huntington’s “Merrily We Roll Along” as the cast of characters converge on Franklin Shepard, a not untypical Sondheim situation, forcing Franklin to come to terms with his past: