Can 'The Mayor' Make Situation Comedy On ABC Great Again?

An establishment outsider with no political experience, motivated by his own celebrity rather than a belief in civic responsibility, casually puts his name in the hat for a major election and, against everyone’s expectations, winds up winning. He stands stunned in front of his television, gawping at the screen, dumbstruck by both his unwanted victory and the overwhelming duties that now rest on his shoulders.

If the above sounds too familiar for comfort, familiarity is key to what makes ABC’s new situation comedy, “The Mayor” (9:30 p.m., WCVB-TV) such a subversive delight; it’s a best-case-scenario satire of our political reality. We’re meant to notice the parallels between that reality and the plot of “The Mayor,” in part for laughs, in part for what it says about contemporary politics. The show’s protagonist, Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall), a rapper on the rise in Fort Grey, Calif., gets it in his head to run for mayor of his hometown against incumbent mayor Ed Gunt (David Spade), not because he believes in the power of the office, but because he thinks it’d be a good vehicle for self-promotion.

Then election night falls (about eight minutes into the pilot), the people speak, and Courtney is crowned mayor of Fort Grey. As anyone in his situation might, he reacts first by trying to wriggle out of his newfound bureaucratic role, assuming that he can just annul his obligation as easily as a sham marriage. Of course he can’t, and even if he could, his mom, Dina (Yvette Nicole Brown), wouldn’t let him. “You put your name on a ballot,” she tells her son. “In this country, that means something. It carries consequences. It’s you telling the people, ‘I want to make your life better.’ And tonight, the people said, ‘Okay.’” She reminds him why he raps. He’s an observer. He’s even a critic. He’s also young, and a child of the city he’s been chosen to run. Could there be a person better-suited for the job than Courtney?