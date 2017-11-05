Support the news

November 05, 2017
A longtime art collector and Harvard alumnus, George S. Abrams, is donating more than 300 17th-century Dutch and Flemish drawings to the Harvard Arts Museums.

The drawings by Rembrandt and more than 100 other artists come from Abrams' private collection.

The director of the Harvard Art Museums, Martha Tedeschi, joined Weekend Edtion to discuss the latest gift.

This segment aired on November 5, 2017.

