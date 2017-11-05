The ARTery
Harvard Arts Museums Director Discusses Latest Donation Of Dutch Drawings03:02Play
A longtime art collector and Harvard alumnus, George S. Abrams, is donating more than 300 17th-century Dutch and Flemish drawings to the Harvard Arts Museums.
The drawings by Rembrandt and more than 100 other artists come from Abrams' private collection.
The director of the Harvard Art Museums, Martha Tedeschi, joined Weekend Edtion to discuss the latest gift.
This segment aired on November 5, 2017.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
