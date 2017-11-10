The film "Range 15" is something of a cult classic among veterans and members of the military. In the 2016 horror comedy, a group of veterans wake up after a night of partying to find that a zombie apocalypse has taken over the United States.

The movie was also produced by a group of veterans, and a new documentary by the filmmaker Tim O'Donnell, "Not a War Story," provides an inside look at the film's production. WBUR's Lisa Mullins reported on the making of the documentary.