The ARTery
Support the news
In Search Of A 'Beautiful Life,' Learning More About Aestheticism In Newport06:45Play
If you're looking for some inspiration this spring, and your outlook on life, considering taking some advice from the mid-19th century philosophers of the intellectual and art movement known as aestheticism.
In search of living the beautiful life, we headed to Newport, Rhode Island's Rosecliff Mansion, one of the summer cottages of the industrialists of the 1800s.
This segment aired on May 4, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news