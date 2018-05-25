The ARTery
'90s Rock Band Belly Reunites For Boston Calling07:13Play
The indie darling rock band Belly has its first album out in 23 years. The group shot up in the charts in 1993 and was in heavy rotation on radio and MTV. Now Belly is back on tour with new songs they'll play this weekend at the Boston Calling music festival.
WBUR's Andrea Shea has more, on Morning Edition, on the Rhode Island-born band that's long been associated with Boston.
This segment aired on May 25, 2018.
Andrea Shea Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.
