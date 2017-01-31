Support the news
Massachusetts tech companies are among those in the industry watching President Trump's immigration policies very closely. Many are worried that his next move will target worker visas known as H-1B.
Some tech companies — including ones here in Massachusetts — depend on those visas to be able to hire foreign talent.
Chris Anderson, president of the Massachusetts High Technology Council, joined Morning Edition to discuss these concerns.
Support the news
More Bostonomix or Explore Audio.