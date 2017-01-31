closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Bostonomix Bostonomix

Support the news

Mass. Tech Council Leader Wary Of Losing H-1B Visa Holders — But Not Alarmed By Trump's Travel Ban05:57

Play
January 31, 2017
By Bob Oakes and Yasmin Amer
Share

Massachusetts tech companies are among those in the industry watching President Trump's immigration policies very closely. Many are worried that his next move will target worker visas known as H-1B.

Some tech companies — including ones here in Massachusetts — depend on those visas to be able to hire foreign talent.

Chris Anderson, president of the Massachusetts High Technology Council, joined Morning Edition to discuss these concerns.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Bostonomix or Explore Audio.