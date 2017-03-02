5 Key Findings From The Massachusetts Innovation Economy Index

Massachusetts is one of the fastest growing tech states in the country, according to a new report from the Massachusetts Tech Collaborative, a quasi-public economic development agency.

"Let’s be honest, sometimes people don’t come here for the taxes or the climate, it really is the dynamic employment opportunities, industry groups and academic pathways that people can [feel] here," said Mass Tech Collaborative CEO Tim Connelly.

For the last 20 years, the annual Index of the Massachusetts Innovation Economy, has been tracking the upswings and downturns of the local economy — highlighting strengths to celebrate, but also pointing out potential causes for concern.

Sure, the big headline from the report itself is probably no surprise to anyone living in the state. Connelly said the innovation economy has been a "six-year-run." But some of the specific numbers in the report are noteworthy.