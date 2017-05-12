Bostonomix
When you picture a butcher or a livestock farmer, do you see a burly man working with hogs and wielding sharp knives? Well, a community of women in Massachusetts are challenging those stereotypes, and are working to change the sustainable meat industry at the same time.
WBUR's Andrea Shea reports.
This segment aired on May 12, 2017.
Andrea Shea Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.
