400 Submit Applications At Amazon's Fall River Job Fair

About 400 people filled out applications at Amazon's Fall River warehouse Wednesday as part of a national hiring spree.

The company's Fall River facility is massive — about the size of 28 football fields — and is filled with miles of conveyor belts.

A group of Amazon job seekers enter the company's Fall River fulfillment center during Wednesday's job fair. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Many of the warehouse employees are forklift drivers, pickers and packers. Amazon says it needs to hire hundreds more of them in order to keep up with customer demand and get items out the door quickly.

"In Massachusetts we're hoping to hire over 700 jobs, if not today, within the next week or so based on this Amazon jobs day event," said Cedric Ross, a company spokesman.

Amazon says it intends to hire both part-time employees and full-time employees with benefits.