A 'Tax' Or 'The Cost Of Pollution'? Mass. Debates Surcharge On Fossil Fuels07:46Play
Its atomic size and structure make carbon a key component in all forms of life on Earth. But when carbon combines to form fossil fuels and is burned, it creates climate changing emissions that threaten all life on Earth.
That's why getting carbon out of energy products is a hot topic these days.
In Massachusetts, there's an effort to have consumers take the lead and make the state the first in the nation to transition to a low-carbon economy.
This segment aired on September 19, 2017.
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
