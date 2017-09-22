Support the news

September 22, 2017
Stock in the Cambridge pharmaceutical company, Alnylam, is soaring due to expectations it may have successfully tested a so-called "RNAI" drug that could treat a rare malfunction of the nervous system. Luke Timmerman, who writes the bio-tech newsletter "The Timmerman Report," joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on September 22, 2017.

