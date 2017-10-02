Bostonomix
What An Amazon Headquarters Would Mean For Boston's Workforce And Housing Crunch04:28Play
Could winning the competition to become home to Amazon's second headquarters — and adding 50,000 jobs — actually help the Boston area solve some of its biggest challenges?
Two of the biggest concerns are whether a region that already has lots of tech companies can provide enough quality workers, and is there enough housing for them.
But Northeastern University political economist Barry Bluestone, who joined WBUR's Morning Edition, says these are challenges that can be solved.
