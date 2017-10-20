Investors in Boston-based General Electric are worried net income and earnings are not meeting expectations. The company, which moved to Boston last year, lost $80 billion in market value in the same year. The company soon after announced a $2 billion cost-cutting program.

Still, GE is a corporate colossus, with 295,000 employees in 180 companies, it makes everything from locomotives, wind turbines and jet engines to devices that keep newborn babies and their moms warm. WBUR's Bruce Gellerman explains more about the how the company came to face its current struggles as it announces its third quarter earnings.