The CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments, Abigail Johnson, is taking on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace.
Johnson addressed employees today via video. Her comments follow the recent terminations of two high ranking executives who were accused of sexual harassment.
Greg Ryan, a reporter at the Boston Business Journal who covers the world of finance, joined All Things Considered to discuss.
This segment aired on October 23, 2017.
