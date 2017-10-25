Support the news

Global Auto Parts Supplier Delphi Acquires Self-Driving Car Startup NuTonomy

October 25, 2017
One of nuTonomy's autonomous vehicles in front of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square. (Courtesy the city of Boston)MoreCloseclosemore
Global auto parts supplier Delphi has acquired nuTonomy, a self-driving car software startup, operating in the Greater Boston area for about $450 million.

The deal allows the driverless car company to scale up more quickly on a global level.

WBUR's Asma Khalid reports.

This segment aired on October 25, 2017.

