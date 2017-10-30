This story is part of a BostonomiX series called “The Future Of Work” that examines the jobs of the future and the skills needed for those jobs.

Troy Lafond is a polite, serious, and determined high school senior from Bellingham. He got top grades in AP chemistry and language. He plans to go into aerospace engineering. And then?

"I want to work on rockets and drones that would go into space, and hopefully eventually get humans back into space and onto planets and moons," Lafond says.

Meet the new breed of vocational school students. Lafond is on the engineering track at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton.

Vocational schools are no longer viewed as repositories for students who can't hack the academics of traditional high school or kids who have little aspiration, as was long the stigma. Voc-tech schools have rigorous academics, as well as hands-on training.

The schools are increasingly seen as a 21st century employers' treasure chest — places that are preparing the future workforce for jobs in fields that are seeing big growth — including health care, computer science, and food service.

The kitchen at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton, where students in the culinary arts program are making quesadillas. (Lynn Jolicoeur/WBUR)

In the huge commercial kitchen for the culinary arts program at Blackstone Valley Tech, or BVT, as it's known, a student stands in front of a big pile of chicken breasts she's chopping. Others are cooking up a slew of quesadillas.

Across the way is the machine tech shop. That's where senior Michelle Yitts from Grafton is sitting at a computer.

Yitts has come to love manufacturing, though it wasn't her first choice of shops. She's made metal chess pieces and created her own roses made of copper and brass. She's also learning skills in multi-media — an industry of the future. She plans to combine the two fields.

"I definitely want to do something with media that kind of advocates for manufacturing, because when I came in here I knew nothing about it," Yitts says. "I thought it was a dirty, disgusting place where you push buttons and you didn't do anything. But I want to kind of help show people the reality of what manufacturing is."

Yitts and Lafond plan to go to four-year colleges. Last year 70 percent of Blackstone Valley Tech's students went on to 4-year schools, according to administrators.

But there are so many kids who want to follow in their footsteps by attending voc-tech schools, Massachusetts can't keep up with the demand. As of 2015, there were about 3,200 students on wait lists for vocational-technical schools in the state.

Meanwhile, 75 percent of Massachusetts employers say they can't find qualified people to fill their jobs, in everything from manufacturing to retail to finance. That's according to a recent survey that found many business leaders would like to see voc-tech education expanded.