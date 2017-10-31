Bostonomix
As Population Ages, Need For Home Health Aides Increases04:13Play
Massachusetts faces a soaring need of people to care for its elderly population, who wish to live out their senescence at home.
But salaries for home health care aides are low, and turnover is high. Could a professionalization of the industry help?
Lisa Gurgone, executive director of the Home Care Aide Council, joined Morning Edition to talk about the need for home aides.
This segment aired on October 31, 2017.
