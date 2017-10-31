Support the news

As Population Ages, Need For Home Health Aides Increases04:13Download

Play
October 31, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Massachusetts faces a soaring need of people to care for its elderly population, who wish to live out their senescence at home.

But salaries for home health care aides are low, and turnover is high. Could a professionalization of the industry help?

Lisa Gurgone, executive director of the Home Care Aide Council, joined Morning Edition to talk about the need for home aides.

This segment aired on October 31, 2017.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Bostonomix

Support the news