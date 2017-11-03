Imagine the idea of getting paid — even if you don't work.

A few places around the world, including Finland and Ontario, are experimenting with giving citizens a "guaranteed basic income," or a set amount of money each month. Some economists predict that in the future there may be so little work that the U.S. government may need to turn to a similar model.

MIT economist Andrew McAfee, who is co-founder of MIT's Initiative on the Digital Economy, joined All Things Considered to discuss whether he sees an "end of work" in the future.

This interview is part of a BostonomiX series called “The Future Of Work” that examines the jobs of the future and the skills needed for those jobs.