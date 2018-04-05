Think Rent Is Cheaper In 'Pre-Gentrified' Boston? Some Retailers Say Think Again

When John Goncalves opened Johnny's Barbershop in Bowdoin-Geneva five years ago, his rent was $1,000 a month, set to increase $50 a year.

For Goncalves, it met the definition of affordable.

But late last year — when the building changed ownership — the new landlord told Goncalves he was raising the rent to $2,000. He tried to negotiate.

"He said, 'OK, I will put it to $1,850,' " Goncalves said. "I said, 'OK, that’s fine. I try.'"

Competition is fierce among more than a dozen barbershops and hair salons in Bowdoin-Geneva — and Goncalves says there’s no way he can raise his prices.

"You have to do a lot of haircuts to pay the rent," he said. "I’ll try [to make ends meet]. I’ll have to work seven days a week.”

'Pre-Gentrified' — But Prices Are 'Out Of Control'

Bowdoin-Geneva is what one resident activist calls a “pre-gentrified” neighborhood. That means the neighborhood has experienced less development – and less displacement – than other parts of the city.

But that doesn’t make it cheap to run a business here.

Housing data shows the cost of rent in Bowdoin-Geneva has nearly doubled over the last decade. Data on retail rent is harder to pin down — the Boston Planning and Development agency does not track it. But interviews with multiple business owners in Bowdoin-Geneva point to the same conclusion: rents are skyrocketing and revenues are stagnant.

"You think about gentrified areas and you think everything is going to be much much higher priced than a neighborhood like mine, which is certainly 'pre-gentrification,' " said Noah De Amor, a lifelong Bowdoin-Geneva resident and entrepreneur.

Noah De Amor stands with his bike outside Bowdoin Bike School, in this 2016 file photo. (Hadley Green for WBUR)

When his bike repair business, Bowdoin Bike School, was in need of a permanent home, De Amor went looking for retail space in his neighborhood. He was so surprised by the prices he made a Facebook video to share his findings.

"It would be awesome to find something right in our backyard, but prices here are out of control," he said in the video. "Here’s the rundown in the hood, hood: 1,500 square feet, Bowdoin Street, $4,000. 1,000 square feet, Bowdoin Street, $3,000. 600 square feet, Washington Street, $1,800 a month."

De Amor then started looking at prices in Roxbury’s Dudley Square, an area in the midst of a construction boom that’s transforming it into a modern (De Amor says “gentrified”) neighborhood.

"Everybody talks about how home rental prices in Roxbury are out of control, and folks are getting gentrified out of their homes," he said in the video. "So I called a few folks and I found something interesting ... a lot of these places [in Dudley] are of comparable value — not that much higher, or even lower — than spaces right in [Bowdoin-Geneva]."

The Facebook rant would prove fortuitous for Bowdoin Bike School. One of the people watching pointed De Amor to a nonprofit offering retail space at well below the market rate.

A few months later — and just last week — Bowdoin Bike School opened in its new space, not in Bowdoin-Geneva, but in Dorchester’s Upham’s Corner.

De Amor considers himself lucky and says more must be done for other business owners.

"There needs to be a policy approach to starting and encouraging new blood and new businesses in our communities," he said. "If the city can subsidize luxury apartments and condos with tax breaks, I feel like any landlord who’s willing to stick their neck out and invest in their property to bring in diverse businesses should be able to reap some sort of benefit."