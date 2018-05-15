Bostonomix
What Legalized Sports Betting Could Mean For Massachusetts04:56Play
Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday that clears the way for all states to allow betting on sports, New Jersey expects to be the first state, other than Nevada, to offer it.
Here in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker is asking lawmakers to give sports betting serious consideration.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer is following the story and reports on the issue for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 15, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
