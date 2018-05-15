Bostonomix
BU Prof Experiments With Rooftop Garden04:30Play
A budding Boston University scientist is experimenting with a way to give a super boost to rooftop food production — and maybe help save a climate-changing world in the process.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 15, 2018.
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
