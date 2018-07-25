Support the news

Necco Candy Factory In Revere Abruptly Shut Down By New Owners03:43
July 25, 2018
The newest owners of the New England Confectionery Company — better known as Necco — abruptly shut down the candy producing plant in Revere Tuesday. It seems to be the final, bitter end for the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman spoke to All Things Considered host Jack Lepiarz about the closure.

This segment aired on July 25, 2018.

