Bostonomix
Support the news
Necco Candy Factory In Revere Abruptly Shut Down By New Owners03:43Play
The newest owners of the New England Confectionery Company — better known as Necco — abruptly shut down the candy producing plant in Revere Tuesday. It seems to be the final, bitter end for the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman spoke to All Things Considered host Jack Lepiarz about the closure.
This segment aired on July 25, 2018.
Related:
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
+Join the discussion
Support the news