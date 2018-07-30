Bostonomix
On Beacon Hill, the House is expected to vote Monday on new regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnb.
The rentals would face a 5.7 percent lodging tax, the same rate hotels and motels pay. Cities and towns also would have the option to add local taxes.
State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who helped reached the deal for the new regulations, talked about it with Morning Edition.
This segment aired on July 30, 2018.
