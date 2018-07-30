Support the news

Short-Term Rentals Would Be Taxed Like Hotels Under Proposed Legislation05:11
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 30, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Beacon Hill, the House is expected to vote Monday on new regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnb.

The rentals would face a 5.7 percent lodging tax, the same rate hotels and motels pay. Cities and towns also would have the option to add local taxes.

State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who helped reached the deal for the new regulations, talked about it with Morning Edition.

This segment aired on July 30, 2018.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news