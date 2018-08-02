Bostonomix
Support the news
Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant Is Up For Sale04:10Play
The owner of the Pilgrim nuclear power plant is selling it at a bargain price. In fact, it's practically giving away the plant and its $1 billion trust fund.
But as WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports for Morning Edition, there's a catch.
This segment aired on August 2, 2018.
Related:
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
+Join the discussion
Support the news